Amid a cool breeze and plenty of sunshine, hundreds of people gathered above and beneath the London Bridge on Sunday to dance their way across it — one last time.
Dressed in cowboy boots, blinged-out T-shirts and plenty of fringe, participants of the 9th Annual Line Dance on the Bridge poured into the street that spans the Bridgewater Channel. All traffic was halted for 15 minutes of kicks, twirls and claps to the music playing for all of the English Village to hear.
Earlier this month, the city announced that after the line dance, the London Bridge would no longer be closed for special events for safety reasons.
The event is hosted by the Havasu Community Health Foundation and helps raise money for the organization. Dancers and groups register for their place in line, and T-shirts are sold to commemorate the event. Two to three songs were played over speakers, and multiple rows of people line danced in sync from 2:30 to about 2:45 p.m.
Bonnie Longmier is only here for a few months in the year, but she’s been reserving her spot in the dance for the last three years.
“I love line dancing, and I do it in Wisconsin,” she said. “I look forward to it every year.”
While she is sad to see the dance end on top of the bridge, she was glad she could take part in the last one and looks forward to seeing what they do with the event in the future.
