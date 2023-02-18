HAVASU LAKE, Calif. – Residents of Havasu Lake, California took to the streets on Saturday after nearly a year of frustration to protest the service – or lack-there-of – provided by the local water company.
Havasu Water Company services a total of 224 households with a population of about 361 residents. All of its customers are on the deeded land outside of the Chemehuevi Reservation. The Chemehuevi Tribe has its own water system to serve the reservation, and that system has not been experiencing any issues.
Gary Chamberlain, a customer of Havasu Water, said the company has only been able to provide potable water to its customers for total of 150 days since late-March 2022. Chamberlain says the residents have not had potable water for 186 days during that time. That includes days residents receive a boil water notice, days when they receive a Do Not Drink Notice, and days when they turn on their tap and have no water come out at all.
Havasu Water customers were without running water for 10 days straight starting on March 21, 2022, and issues have reportedly continued off and on ever since.
Protesters said that they have had to keep cases of bottled water on hand at all times since last spring, in case they unexpectedly lose access to potable water. Several protesters said they have developed rashes from showering during a do not drink notice.
Chamberlain and many of the protestors said they shouldn’t be forced to pay the full price for water service, when the water is only safe to drink less than half of the time.
Chamberlain said he made a formal complaint to the California Public Utilities Commission last week, and now he and four other Havasu Water customers are paying their water bill to the California Public Utilities Commission, which is holding the money in an account until the complaint is settled. Chamberlain said he has been told the customers will have a pre-conference hearing, then a hearing in about 45 to 60 days.
