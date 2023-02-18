Protest

Havasu Lake, Calif. residents picket in front of Havasu Water Company on Saturday to show their frustration with the level of service they have gotten over the past 10 months. The company serves 224 households on the deeded land outside of the Chemehuevi Reservation, and customers say they have had 186 days without potable water since March 20, 2022.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

HAVASU LAKE, Calif. – Residents of Havasu Lake, California took to the streets on Saturday after nearly a year of frustration to protest the service – or lack-there-of – provided by the local water company.

Havasu Water Company services a total of 224 households with a population of about 361 residents. All of its customers are on the deeded land outside of the Chemehuevi Reservation. The Chemehuevi Tribe has its own water system to serve the reservation, and that system has not been experiencing any issues.

