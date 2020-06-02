HAVASU LAKE, Calif. — The Havasu Landing Resort is now in its second phase of slowly reopening, but the casino doesn’t have a firm date decided just yet.
“Various dates have been ‘penciled in’ for the reopening of the casino,” Chemehuevi Tribe Chairman Charles Wood said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, there are issues partially out of the control of the Tribe, so we cannot give a firm date as of yet.”
When it does reopen, it will follow a phased approach, just like the resort.
Effective Wednesday at 9 a.m., Havasu Landing Resort is welcoming back its leaseholders and guests. In a Facebook post on Monday, the resort listed guidelines for the second phase of opening, including:
• Leaseholders and guests will be allowed to enter the park, but no renters. Personal protective equipment is required inside all businesses, no more than six adults are allowed at the residence, and group gatherings cannot exceed 12 people.
• The campground is open with limitations, and guests will be required to sign an agreement that says they will abide by the restrictions. No dry camping is allowed, only self-contained RV’s are permitted, and bathhouses and restrooms are closed.
• The main boat launch is open, allowing for normal access for paying guests. No more than 12 adults are allowed in a boat at one time.
• The boathouse and marina store and fuel stations will be open to the public, with PPE requirements when indoors and reduced hours of operation.
• All licensed contractors are allowed and all approved construction can resume at businesses.
• Listing and showing homes is permitted with PPE precautions.
• PPE is also required at the market and hardware store.
Wood also said the ferry schedule and operations won’t return to normal until the casino and resort are both reopened to the public.
