The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe announced it will reopen the Havasu Landing Casino and Resort Monday with necessary precautions in place.
The resort and casino closed on March 20 due to the pandemic.
As part of phase one of its reopening plan, the tribe said in a news release it has deep cleaned its entire property with EPA-approved cleaning and disinfecting solutions. Plexiglass shields have been installed in appropriate areas and employees have been educated on blood borne pathogens. All employees have undergone testing for the coronavirus.
Several hand sanitizers were installed in the building and glassware will be replaced with single-use plastic ware. Touchless paper towel dispensers have been installed in the bathrooms as well.
The Tecopa ferry, which shuttles visitors between Lake Havasu City and Havasu Landing, has also been reopened to the public, but will have its own set of guidelines to follow. The temperature of all passengers will be taken prior to boarding and those already on the California side will have their temperatures taken before entering the property, according to the release. Face masks, which cover both the mouth and nose, must be worn at all times aboard the ferry and inside the casino and resort.
The number of seats inside the bar and lounge area has been reduced by half and half of the slot machines in the casino have been removed in order to promote social distancing.
“We take these actions to protect the health and welfare of our Reservation community, our employees, our guests, the residents of Havasu Lake, and those of Lake Havasu City,” the press release said. “We ask for your assistance to help us reach that objective.”
The tribe will provide updates to its policies as they become available.
Phase Two of the casino’s reopening plan will allow up to 75% capacity and face masks will be recommended, but not required. Phase Three allows for 100% occupancy, but cleaning and sanitizing routines will still be in place.
The new Havasu Landing hotel and casino opened in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.