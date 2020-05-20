Havasu Landing Resort and Casino Hotel will remain closed through the Memorial Day weekend.
Chairman Charles Wood said the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe’s entertainment complex will stay shuttered for “possibly another month” due to the coronavirus pandemic, but “hopefully not that long.”
“We don’t want to open too soon,” Wood said Wednesday morning. “We’re also still trying to keep people home so they don’t bring back the virus (to the reservation).”
There have been no reported cases of the coronavirus on the reservation at Havasu Lake, California during the pandemic.
Wood said he is monitoring business reopening directions issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“The governor hasn’t approved casinos opening. While he technically can’t tell us when we can open, I’m listening to him,” he said.
In the meantime, the door to the reservation is figuratively closed to nonresidents. However, Wood said he’s is cracking open the gates slightly by welcoming qualified customers to the campgrounds.
“On Friday, we’re partially opening the resort to those with (occupancy) contracts,” he said. “But we’re not inviting other people to come just for the weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.