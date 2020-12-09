The Havasu Landing Hotel & Casino will be closed effective immediately after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Chemehuevi tribal officials learned of the positive test result on Tuesday, and announced the closure Wednesday morning. According to Chemehuevi Indian Tribe Chairman Sierra Pencille, officials have completed contact tracing at the casino, and are making a coordinated effort to notify all parties who may have had contact with the unnamed patient.
The tribe is employing rapid-result testing for all employees, Pencille said, and those results will ultimately determine how long the closure will last.
“During the closure, we have a team deep-sanitizing our property to eliminate any further risk to our guests and employees,” Pencille said. “Havasu Landing Resort and Casino continues to place the health and safety of employees and guests above all else.”
This will be the third time the casino has been closed since the crisis began. The first closure took place in March, after Lake Havasu City reported its first coronavirus cases. The casino was later closed in July, after officials came into contact with the virus.
