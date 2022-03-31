Havasu Landing resident Gary Chamberlain’s daily routine changed drastically over the last week and a half.
Prior to non-potable water returning to Havasu Water Company customers on Thursday, the 224 households on deeded property outside of the Chemehuevi Reservation in Havasu Landing did not have any running water at all for the better part of 10 days. Without running water in the home Chamberlain said he was going to the boat ramp to fill up three five gallon buckets each day to put in the toilet tank to allow him and his wife to flush. Then he would take a couple other buckets down to the hardware store, which is allowing affected customers to get potable water from the spigot on the side of its building, so they have some clean water for cooking and other necessities
The Havasu Landing Hardware Store is on the Chemehuevi Reservation, which is served by a separate water system that has remained operational throughout the water outages experienced by Havasu Water Company.
Longtime resident James Whited, better known as “Pops” around Havasu Landing, said he and his wife were doing the same thing as Chamberlain during the water outages – keeping the toilet tank filled with a bucket and getting drinking water from the hardware store.
“We will survive. We have before. But it sure is getting tough now…” Whited said. “Five gallons of water weighs more than it used to.”
Residents also reported that the Chemehuevi Tribe allowed Havasu Water customers to use the showers in the campground while the water in their homes was out.
San Bernardino County Public Information Officer David Wert said on Tuesday that the county voluntarily provided enough bottled water to the community estimated to serve the roughly 75-full time residents affected by the water outage from last Thursday through this Tuesday. Residents in Havasu Landing said they saw another delivery of bottled water from the county arrive at the fire hall on Wednesday.
“It’s really pretty sad when you think about it,” Chamberlain said. “We have older people here who really can’t even get out hardly. Yesterday I delivered 14 cases of water to people that I know who can’t walk too well or carry a case of water. Some of them gave me buckets to go down to the lake and fill. That is all I can do. This has consumed me for 10 straight days.”
Havasu Landing resident Rob Maggi said on Wednesday that the water outage affected people’s jobs as well. Multiple businesses in Havasu Water’s service area, such as Sail Inn Restaurant, have had to remain closed throughout the water outages.
“Nobody can work. All the contractors out here don’t have water so they can’t do any concrete, we can’t even do laundry,” he said. “Everybody is wanting to work, everybody is wanting to shower, and everybody is wanting to poop.”
On Wednesday, multiple customers expressed frustration with what they said was a lack of communication and an apparent lack of action by Havasu Water to resolve the issue.
Chamberlain said he is calling everyone that he can think of for help and encouraging everyone else in the community to do the same.
“We have contacted every imaginable government agency, starting with our San Bernardino County officials and the California Water Resources Control Board, the California Public Utilities Commission all the way up to our state assemblyman and our congressman,” Chamberlain said. “We’ve got to be the squeaky wheel. We have to force them to get the oil can out.”
“We have all been calling the state, the governor, the water board – everybody but Santa Claus,” Whited said.
