HAVASU LANDING, Calif. – Water is once again running from faucets in Havasu Landing. Although that water still isn’t safe to drink, it represents a significant improvement for 224 households as residents are now able to shower, wash dishes, and flush toilets after a week and a half without any running water at all.
There are two separate water systems in Havasu Landing. The 224 households with a population of 361 were without running water for about 10 days. The affected houses are all on the deeded land outside of the Chemehuevi Reservation served by Havasu Water Company. The Chemehuevi Tribe has its own water system on the reservation that has continued to provide uninterrupted water service to its customers.
Havasu Water Company customers initially lost their running water on March 21 when a broken power pole caused the power outage in Havasu Landing and Havasu Water’s emergency generator was reportedly out of service. Havasu Water customers did have running water temporarily restored on Saturday, but by Sunday the water outages were back and remained through Wednesday. But on Thursday customers reported that water was running in their homes once again – although the California State Water Resources Control Board has issued a Tier 1 Do Not Drink Notice warning that the water coming from the faucets is not potable.
“State Water Resources Control Board is totally aware of this issue and is working tirelessly in the back end to make sure residents have potable drinking water as soon as possible,” said State Water Board Public Information Officer Blair Robertson on Wednesday.
To that end, the water resources control board issued a compliance order to Havasu Water on Tuesday which was emailed to the company’s owner Jennifer Hodges on the same day. The order cites a total of nine violations by Havasu Water of various sections of the California Health and Safety Code.
The compliance order details concerns the State Water Board has had regarding Havasu Water’s system operating without a certified distribution operator since the beginning of 2022 – although the order states Havasu Water did not inform the board about its distribution operator’s resignation, effective on Dec. 31, until a meeting on March 10. The board was also notified by Havasu Water’s certified treatment operator that she would no longer be working for Havasu Water on March 4, leaving the company without a certified treatment operator or a certified distribution operator – both of which are required by California law.
The State Water Board learned on March 22 that the Havasu Water employee who had been serving as the operator of both the distribution system and the treatment system since then also resigned from the company. That employee was not a certified operator.
The compliance order notes that a sanitary inspection conducted by State Water Board staff on March 22 found Havasu Water’s system “to be in a state of extreme disrepair and observed several potential cross connection hazards.” During the inspection the board also learned that the Havasu Water employee who had been serving as the operator of both the distribution system and the treatment system also resigned from the company. That employee was not a certified operator.
The compliance order states that Havasu Water has been unable to demonstrate it is able to provide a reliable and adequate supply of water that meets all drinking water standards, that there are no certified treatment operators or distribution operators to run Havasu Water’s system, and states that customers have reported that the company did not provide the public Do Not Drink Notices to all of its customers – as directed by the State Water Board.
“The Compliance Order calls for 15 directives that Havasu Water Company must take action for,” Robertson said.
Most notably, the compliance order sent to Havasu Water states that the company must be able to provide a minimum of 20 PSI of disinfected water to its customers by today. If Havasu Water is unable to comply with that directive they must provide an alternative clean water supply to all customers by Saturday. Alternative supplies could include using bottled water, hauled water, or an interconnection with another water system.
Other directives included ensuring all customers receive a “Do Not Drink Notice” issued by the board by yesterday, hiring a certified treatment operator and distribution operator by April 12, and Havasu Water must also install or have backup generators available on site to run the water system by April 12. Starting this Friday the order also requires Havasu Water to submit weekly reports showing the amount of water produced each day and the daily chlorine measurements.
The compliance order also requires Havasu Water to prepare a corrective action plan for the State Water Board’s approval to correct the company’s recent water quality and delivery problems. The plan must have a timeline that will bring the company into compliance no later than Sept. 9. That plan must be submitted to the State Water Board by April 29 and starting on May 1 it requires Havasu Water to submit monthly reports showing the actions taken to comply with the corrective action plan.
Havasu Water Company did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.