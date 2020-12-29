It all started with a plain white dress in a second grade Oklahoma classroom. Haley Curfman, elementary school teacher, invited her students to decorate it with kind words and creative drawings. After realizing how much attention the idea got, she decided to go bigger, creating the “Traveling Dress” project.
One classroom in each of the 50 states is chosen by Curfman’s students to receive, decorate, and pass on the dress — and one local elementary school teacher and her class were handpicked to represent all of Arizona.
This year, Avalon Verdone started teaching Latin at Oro Grande Classical Academy — a new program that has become a fundamental part of what the school does, she said.
“I have a passion for teaching and a passion for helping my students learn, and Latin is absolutely the best combination of what I love to do,” Verdone said. “I am taking a ‘dead language’ and turning it into a very resourceful and skillful opportunity for my students.”
Her students enjoy reciting The Pledge of Allegiance in Latin and learning different phrases they can use with one another.
“I really emphasize how if we take just one Latin root word, it can give us up to 20 (or more) English words. So, if my students are able to understand one prefix, one root word, or even just one suffix, then that just opens the door for their brains to start decoding more and more words,” she explained. “I am so grateful to have such excited students that when they come to my class they are eager to see what I have for the day!”
Right now, she teaches two third grade classes and two fourth grade classes, but in the near future, she plans to add three second grade classes.
Verdone never really expected to be chosen as Arizona’s representative for the special dress when she simply commented “AZ” on Curfman’s Facebook post. She’s followed Curfman on social media for the past five years and has “just thought the world of her,” she said.
When she found out, her initial reaction was “just pure shock and excitement.”
Her fourth graders were also amazed to discover they were “the chosen ones” for the Traveling Dress project, Verdone said.
“The dress was shipped to me from a teacher in Florida, and I had my students open it as a present from under our classroom tree,” Verdone said. “I started off with a PowerPoint explaining the backstory and to get them excited and thinking, ‘What could be the present under our tree?’ My students were each asked to draw something that makes them happy, and I was able to write our school and class name on the dress. After each student worked on it, we took pictures and shared it with our school.”
Then, the dress was shipped off to South Dakota after spending its 18th stop in Verdone’s classroom. Once it reaches all 50 states, it will return to Curfman and will be displayed in their local museum.
The goal of the project is to promote kindness and creativity among students, teachers, schools and communities. It also gave Verdone’s passion for teaching children a chance to shine through.
For her entire life, Verdone knew she was destined to teach, and her family says she has a natural ability to understand and nurture children. She started her teaching career at the high school in the Little Knights Program for student teachers in 2009, and her love for preschool grew.
“I moved on to teach PreK at Guiding Light and at New Day both here locally,” she said. “Since leaving the preschool world, I have been so lucky to have the students that once sat in my preschool classroom to now sit in my Latin classroom at the elementary level. Isn’t that amazing?”
