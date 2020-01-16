Vacation rentals will be back on the docket during the 2020 legislative session as some state lawmakers are considering ways to return more options for control of the industry to local governments.
District 26 Rep. Isela Blanc introduced HB 2176 on Friday, which would allow cities to put zoning restrictions on “investor-owned property,” which the bill defines broadly as a vacation rental owned by a person who does not use it as their primary or secondary residence.
“It would restore zoning powers,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Zoning is one of the main tenants of local government. So it would restore our ability to manage our communities with zoning.”
Sheehy said, according to his initial reading, the bill as it is currently written would also allow for the contact information for local vacation rentals to be posted publically, so neighbors can call them directly rather than having to go through the police department.
“There are some good components in this proposal that gives the cities a little bit more tools to be able to monitor and manage vacation rentals within our respective communities,” Sheehy said. “This is just one of what they believe will be a few bills that will be coming forward on the short term rental regulation this session.”
Sheehy said from what he has heard, there could be several more bills introduced on the topic within the next few days. While Sheehy said he likes parts of the bill, he said there are additional “tools” he would like to see returned to the city. So he is waiting to see what other bills will be proposed before deciding which to support.
HB 2176 has been presented, but it has not been assigned to a committee yet. Sheehy noted that some of the language could change as the bill is rewritten, or parts of it could be combined with other proposed vacation rental bills at some point after they are introduced.
“Lake Havasu City remains committed to working with the state Legislature and the governor’s office to come up with solutions for communities to manage short term rentals at the local level,” Sheehy said. “This proposal gives us a few more tools and we will continue to advocate and work so that we can have these discussions locally and implement what makes sense for Lake Havasu City.”
Sheehy said Lake Havasu City makes its voice heard in the legislature by working with the District 5 legislators and through the Arizona League of Cities and Towns.
“During legislative session (City Manager) Jess (Knudson) and myself spend a considerable amount of time reviewing bills and identifying bills that would have an impact on our local community,” Sheehy said.
What city officials want
After the State Legislature passed a statute that eliminated the power of local governments to regulate vacation rentals in 2016, the law was revised to return some local controls to state legislators during the 2019 legislative session. Lake Havasu City officials have been outspoken about their desire to see more options returned to cities and counties.
“Really what we would like to do is go back to before the 2016 bill was even passed and be able to manage short term rentals as it works for our community,” Sheehy said. “Lake Havasu City has been home to vacation rentals and short term rentals since its inception with a number of people who owned second homes in the area. It worked prior to the state getting involved.”
In 2016, Lake Havasu City passed an ordinance that regulated vacation rentals within the community. Multiple city officials have said the ordinance worked great, but was ultimately short lived after the 2016 state statute rendered all of the ordinance unenforceable.
Sheehy said the city has been advocating at the state level since then.
“We’ve shared our 2016 ordinance with state leaders since these discussions started a few years back and we showed them the example that it was working in Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said. “For a community of 55,000 people, we were able to pass an ordinance that worked for those that owned vacation rentals, those who are using vacation rentals, and neighbors within the neighborhood. We have always showcased that as a model, but unfortunately state law doesn’t allow us to use those components any longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.