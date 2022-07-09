Lake Havasu City officials gave a mixed reaction to the short term rental bill signed by Gov. Doug Ducey last week that gives cities a few more options to manage vacation rental properties locally. Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson both said the bill includes some tools that could be useful for Havasu but it falls short of the local autonomy the city has been lobbying for over the past few years.
The new law was passed by the legislature as Senate Bill 1168 during the 2022 session and was signed by Ducey on Wednesday. It will go into effect 90 days from the end of the session. The bill provides local governments a variety of previously unavailable options to regulate short term rental properties on a local level including requiring a local regulatory permit or license, requiring a local 24-hour contact to deal with complaints or emergencies, and required notification of neighbors in the immediate vicinity of the short term rental property. The bill also caps the civil penalties that can be imposed on short term rentals.
SB 1168 does not allow local governments to ban short term rentals, nor can they limit the length of a rental property’s lease.
“It provides us with a few good tools that cities can use to react to some of the bad actors in the short term rental industry,” Knudson said. “We have always said it’s 1% of the short term rentals that cause 99% of the problems. This will be a small step in the direction of being able to address those problematic short term rentals. It doesn’t go nearly far enough, but it is a small step in the right direction.”
Sen. J.D. Mesnard and Rep. Steve Kaiser, both Republicans, co-sponsored the bill in the legislature. Following the bill’s signing, Mesnard said it provides practical solutions to address “bad apples” in the short term rental industry while protecting the property rights of responsible hosts.
“This meaningful compromise will help put a pause on misguided efforts to overregulate or outright ban short-term rentals in communities, which would threaten the state’s visitor economy and undermine Arizona’s record of supporting property rights,” Mesnard said in a press release on Thursday.
The bill was also supported by Airbnb, which is a major booking service for short term rental properties.
“On behalf of the thousands of hosts across Arizona who rely on extra income from renting their homes, we applaud Senator Mesnard and Representative Kaiser for their leadership and determination to work with all stakeholders on this bill,” said Airbnb Public Policy director John Choi in a statement released Thursday. “SB 1168 is proof that elected officials and community stakeholders can come together to develop fair, sensible short-term rental rules that address community concerns and preserve the economic benefits of short-term rentals.”
Lake Havasu City has been pushing to return local control over vacation rental properties each year since that power was taken away by the State Legislature in 2016. Two years prior, in 2014, Havasu passed an ordinance addressing short term rentals that established a “Good Neighbor Program” that encouraged communication between short term rental properties and their neighbors. It also required rental properties to register with the city, and provide a 24-hour contact – among other things. City officials say the ordinance worked great for both residents and the rental industry, but it was rendered unenforceable by the new state statute passed in 2016 and the city has been lobbying to reverse that decision ever since.
Although the new law does return some control, Sheehy and Knudson both said Havasu will continue to push for more in the future.
“We are not done yet. We are advocating for full local control that allows us to manage short term rentals as makes sense for our community, and to allow other communities in the state to do the same,” Sheehy said. “So we will continue to advocate and craft legislation for consideration at the legislature that gives us that ability. There is some really successful short term rental management that is occurring throughout the country and we can use some of those best practices to help manage it locally, or at least enabling legislation to have that conversation about how it works for our community. We are grateful for what was passed this year and signed by Gov. Ducey, but we would still like to have the ability to use some of those best practices in use around the country to help manage it at a local level.”
Knudson said the city’s end goal has always been local autonomy.
“The ability for cities and towns to make these decisions as opposed to legislation that affords cities to take one step or another step,” he said.
Ordinance change coming
Although officials in Havasu were hoping for more, Sheehy and Knudson said recent changes do give some additional tools that could be included in city ordinance by the time the law goes into effect at the end of the summer.
Knudson said city staff will go over the bill to figure out how the code can be changed under the new law with a goal of bringing some suggestions and possibilities to City Council sometime in the next 30 to 60 days.
“We will explore all of the options that this bill allows us to do,” Sheehy said. “We will have those discussions with the City Council. But certainly one of the areas that we have been advocating for throughout this entire process has been the local registration process as well as notification of the neighbors. So I would imagine that those would be high on our list, but we are going to explore all avenues that the bill allows us to do.”
But Knudson said both of those tools came with caveats in this particular bill. He called the registration process a “step in the right direction” with a little more teeth than what the city has had in the past. But he said the bill is also very specific about what it would take for the city-issued license to be revoked and Havasu was hoping for a little more leeway to make those decisions on its own. As for the notifications, Knudson said the bill would notify neighbors who are immediately adjacent to the vacation rental property but Havasu had been pushing to allow notifications to all neighbors within 300 feet of the property.
Knudson said staff is also taking a look at what some other cities in Arizona are doing about short term rentals as it prepares for a potential update to its own ordinance.
“There are some cities that have gone a step further than the legislation,” Knudson said. “We are taking a really close look at Scottsdale and other communities to see what other tools we can incorporate within Lake Havasu City Code. The goal there would be to have our ordinance updates by the time the state statute goes into effect, but that will take a little time.”
