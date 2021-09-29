The Downtown Catalyst Project will move forward after the City Council narrowly awarded a professional services agreement with a landscape architecture firm to conduct public outreach and complete designs to turn Springberg-McAndrew Park into a community gathering space.
Councilmembers were split on whether the city is ready to move forward on the project just yet, but ultimately voted 4-3 to award the agreement to Dig Studio, Inc. – headquartered in Denver – for about $185,000. That will cover designs for grading, electrical work, drainage, cost estimating, landscaping, and efforts to gather input from stakeholders and the community at large. The agreement also lists several optional additional services such as designing a custom bridge that would connect the park to the existing city parking lot on Mesquite, an event canopy, elevated stage, more accurate cost estimates and additional site investigations and structural inspections. Together the additional service options could add up to $64,190 to the cost of the contract.
According to the scope of work included in the agreement with Dig Studio, the firm is required to host a series of up to 33 meetings in Havasu as part of the design process. The meetings required include 11 total monthly project status meetings with the city, 11 bi-weekly team coordination meetings, assisting the city with at least one and up to two public meetings to get feedback from the community and various stakeholders. Other meetings in the scope of work include bridge coordination (two meetings), stakeholder coordination and program planning (two meetings), comment resolution meetings for 30%, 60% and 90% document reviews, and two cost estimate review meetings.
The contract is expected to last for 12 months, finishing up in September 2022.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the city intentionally set up a long and laborious process because it wants to have lots of public engagement as it moves forward. He noted that about 400 people were involved with and gave feedback on the project during Vision 2020 and the city wants to give them a chance to weigh in again during the design phase. Knudson also said the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will play a large role in the planning along with downtown business owners, special event organizers that already hold events on that lot, Arizona State University’s Havasu Campus, and the community at large are all considered stakeholders that the city is hoping to get feedback from.
“The contract itself, there is a design component to it but it’s also taking all those shareholders I just described and more, gauging it with conversations and meetings, and through that process developing the vision for that site,” Knudson said. “The contract would be much, much less if the city did not involve public input to this degree. We want to know what the community is thinking, we want to know what the community is feeling, and we want to know what the community wants for that area. That is a big part of what we are trying to accomplish through this contract.”
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell, Michelle Lin, and Cameron Moses all cast the dissenting votes. All three expressed a concern that the city is moving forward with the hire too soon, and suggested that the city should do more community outreach on its own before making the decision to hire a designer.
Knudson noted that discussions about the Downtown Catalyst Project in the past have centered around a private-public partnership that would include both a public gathering space along with private development on the lot. But those plans have changed due to difficulties in drumming up interest from any private investors.
“The approach that has been identified in the past is not the approach that was approved by council last night,” he said on Wednesday. “The conversations of public-private partnerships and construction of buildings in previous years, I think it is important to understand that the approach has changed. The intent here is to enhance the area for a public gathering spot that will provide amenities for our residents and benefit our downtown business owners.”
Knudson said the city certainly remains open to speaking with private investors interested in partnering with the city at any of its properties, but the city is no longer actively pursuing or expecting any commercial space to be part of the Downtown Catalyst Project.
“Whether that happens on this property or any other city property, we would take a close look at it,” Knudson said. “But right now it is not the intent to have any type of private investment or a commercial component tied to the property.”
Project’s 6-year history
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the council that the Downtown Catalyst Project began as part of the Vision 2020 movement, which was a community revitalization plan based on several town hall meetings, surveys, and input from various community stakeholders that kicked off in 2015. Ultimately, Vision 2020 identified the community’s three top priority projects – of which the Downtown Catalyst Project was the top priority – and led to a second place finish in Frontier Communication’s America’s Best Communities competition in 2017.
The city was awarded a total of $2 million for its runner up finish in the ABC competition and it earmarked $1 million of that to be used on the downtown project. Hiring Dig Studio will be the first time any of the prize money for this project has been spent.
Keane told the council that the city purchased the 1.5 acre property at Querio and McCulloch – commonly referred to as Springberg-McAndrew Park – in 2017 as the future location of the downtown catalyst.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the Downtown Catalyst Project was envisioned as a private-public partnership where the city would create a gathering space that could support a variety of different events and uses, while the rest of the lot would be developed by commercial interests using private investments.
After the lot on Main Street was purchased, city officials were quoted in Today’s News-Herald expressing hope that a private partner would be quickly identified and construction of the project could begin as early as 2018.
But Sheehy said the only outside agencies that have approached the city about putting a building on the lot are other government agencies, such as Arizona State University – rather than the commercial space included in the original concept.
“That isn’t what we talked about, yet we still have a need in our area for a gathering space that is going to allow our citizens and visitors to have a robust experience that then will start to crawl from that area as the downtown develops naturally with private investment,” Sheehy said. “That was why we won. Now we are here today to see something actually come to fruition.”
Council discussion and concerns
Although the council voted to award the agreement to Dig Studio, multiple councilmembers expressed concern that the council may be jumping the gun with this hire.
Lin, who serves as the council liaison to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, said she was particularly concerned that the board has not been consulted about the project yet at all.
“We do have a Parks and Rec Board – they have been part of the process for Cypress and for SARA Park, and I feel they were skipped over on this,” Lin said. “I really feel I need to defend that board. I’m not saying they need to pick the architects, but this specific project has not even been brought up to them.”
Lin and Moses both pointed out that the $185,000 in the agreement doesn’t even include a stage or a bridge that would connect the park to the Mesquite Parking Lot owned by the city across the wash. The additional options could increase the total price of the contract to as much as $250,000 – which they point out is a quarter of the $1 million prize money that has been identified as the budget for the project at this time.
“To move all of those are kind of obvious – yeah, we kind of need that if we are building an event center,” Moses said of the additional options included in the contract. “So now we are actually looking at closer to $250,000. So 25% of what we have from the winnings is now just going to go towards planning. I think we are all just a little gun shy from consultants or architects.”
Lin also mentioned that designing restrooms are not even an option in this contract, but she said those will need to be a big part of the discussions as well.
“I have huge concerns with this and I do think it should go back to the community,” Lin said. “We haven’t really talked to the community since the Vision 2020… I’m not saying no to this, but I really think we need to reel this back.”
Campbell said she has concerns about the price for the designs, and said she believes the city would save money if it conducted the public outreach itself and get a clearer picture of what the city wants before hiring a designer.
“I think we really need to understand what we want out of that park,” Campbell said. “I know, as a designer, I can spend hundreds of hours with people, but when they come to me and say this is exactly what I want it saves me so much time and energy… I really think [Dig Studio] needs a lot cleaner direction and we will all save a bunch of money and be really realistic here. It is going to turn into a two-story Taj Mahal courthouse is what I’m afraid of.”
But Sheehy countered that the community input is baked into the contract with Dig Studio, and that the scope of work agreed to is clearly identified and does not allow for the project to substitute in grandiose designs without coming back in front of the council.
“The program of work in front of us isn’t going to allow that to happen,” Sheehy said. “It’s very clear on what the scope of work is if we read through the document, so that is not going to be part of that consideration. So I feel it is very short sighted for us to limit having experts at the table to lead that conversation. We are talking about throwing a stage here and a garbage can there – what do we know about any of this stuff? This allows the experts who do that to engage the users of the community who are going to use it.”
Campbell and Moses both suggested that perhaps the city’s Parks and Recreation staff could put together plans for the project instead, and that the city should take the lead on gathering public input prior to making a hire for designs.
Moses asked Keane if his staff has the time to handle such a project.
“There are definitely some concerns with time, and we are not really landscape architects and designers,” Keane said. “Yes, we can come up with the ideas and kind of envision what that might look like and have some of those stakeholder meetings. But we are not able to produce the construction documents for you, we are not going to be able to do the soil sampling. That will all have to be hired out, and they will be provided this in this agreement.”
Ultimately, Moses said he wants to see the Downtown Catalyst Project get completed, but he is skeptical that it will get done this way,
“My biggest concern is if we spend close to a quarter of our budget on the planning of it then it will never get done,” Campbell said. “That is the only reason I’m going to be voting no right now.”
Councilmember David Lane pointed out that this project is already six years old, and after waiting for a private partner to come to the table for years he feels it is time to move forward.
“Now, here we are as a city six years later saying ‘We need to do something,’” Lane said. “So now we are ready to move forward and do something. What I hear from the public is we like this as a park and gathering area, we don’t want all those buildings, we would maybe like to see a stage.”
Lane agreed with Moses that a bridge would need to be part of this project, but said it’s possible that one of the local community service clubs could take the lead on that so it isn’t entirely clear if it would come from the city’s budget. He agreed that there needs to be more community input prior to completing the designs for the park, but said he is comfortable with including required outreach and meetings in the contract.
“In my opinion it is time to move forward, it’s time to do something with this property,” Lane said. “The way to do that is to hire a consultant to go out to the public and ask what they want us to do with this lot. Then we go to the PED and say, ‘These are the ideas that have come forward. Give us the money you have for this project.’”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he also has some concerns about the project but ultimately voted to hire Dig Studio.
“I’m totally fine with this as long as they know, in my opinion we are not building a park we are enhancing the setup we already have,” Dolan said. “We did this with the courthouse – we hired someone saying we are going to do this for $1.5 million, then it’s $3.5 million, now it’s $7 million. I want to make sure that the consultant knows that anything over $1 million is a no vote from me in the future. I would like to see this $1 million go into this piece of property and make it an amazing gathering, but I want to make sure that we use the dollars wisely.”
Sheehy assured Dolan that the professional services agreement is set up to accomplish that and these designs will be much more realistic than past iterations that called for millions of dollars’ worth of investment when the city was still pursuing a potential private partner.
“We have the use, we aren’t looking to reinvent what this use is going to be,” Sheehy said. “But if you go down to that lot it has a pretty large slope. It is not very accessible for anyone on ADA at all, it is very difficult to get sound in there, the power is not in a good situation. We need people who are experts in this to be able to collaborate with citizens, users and stakeholders to bring all of those pieces together, bring the construction documents forward, and we can go forward with that. That is what this agreement that we have in front of us today does.”
