The Lake Havasu City Landfill is expected to have multiple decades of life left, but the city is slowly saving up money to help pay for whatever comes next.
During the City Council’s budget work session last week, Councilmember Nancy Campbell pointed out that the city’s refuse enterprise fund – which City Manager Jess Knudson said can only be used for refuse-related expenses – has seen its available balance jump from a little less than $1 million to about $4.67 million. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen said about $3.5 million of that increase is due to a security that the city was holding but is no longer liable for.
“Prior to the last signed agreement with Republic Services, we were responsible for the liability associated with the landfill closure,” Olsen said. “We don’t have that under the current agreement, so we were then able to release that security and place those funds back into the refuse fund as available funds for refuse operation.”
Councilmember David Lane was on the City Council when the city conducted a landfill study in 2017 that, at the time, projected the landfill would be full in 8 to 10 years. Lane said the study estimated that the city would have to pay $20 million to properly close the landfill, which prompted the council to start setting aside money each year to address that liability. The landfill’s expected lifespan has since increased.
“The idea then was to take these funds that came along every single year, and put them into a fund so that when the day comes that the landfill is closed – and it will come that the landfill is full – we will have the money set aside,” Lane said.
Knudson explained that Havasu’s contract to operate the landfill has since been renegotiated, and Republic Services is now responsible for working with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and paying to safely close the landfill when the time comes. So the money that had been set aside by the city to pay for the closure is now available for other refuse operations within the city.
Knudson told the council that over the past few years Havasu has also been adding to its available balance in the refuse enterprise fund. The proposed budget for FY22-23 estimates the available balance in the fund will grow by an average of $42,000 per year over the next five years – finishing with a balance of $4,882,659 by the end of FY2026-27. Knudson told Today’s News-Herald that the money added to the fund each year is generated by Havasu’s contract with Republic Services, which pays the city for several services it provides. Knudson said most of the money comes from city staff serving as the point of contact for customer service for Republic Services’ Havasu operation.
Although the city is no longer on the hook for costs associated with closing the landfill, its closure will require the city to pay for whatever comes next – whether that is a new landfill or a transfer station. Knudson said the available balance in the refuse fund hasn’t been formally set aside for any purpose yet. But the idea right now is to allow that available balance to grow until it is needed.
“We are talking about several years down the road – upwards of 30 years before we expect the landfill to be at capacity,” Knudson said. “At that point we want to make sure that our future selves and the city is set up for making an appropriate decision at that time. We would have the funds available for another landfill or, what might be the better opportunity would be a transfer station.”
Remaining life of the landfill?
Brishen McGuire, general manager of Republic Services in Havasu, said the landfill is currently expected to have about 20 years left at the current rate of use, but they anticipate that projection to increase soon.
Republic Services has applied for a vertical expansion permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for the Havasu landfill. If successful, it would allow for an increase in the maximum height to store the refuse – therefore increasing the landfill’s capacity. McGuire said the vertical expansion would add roughly 30 years to the landfill’s expected life span.
“When it is approved we are going to have about 50 years remaining from that point, at current use - if we continue to put the same volume in year after year.” McGuire said. “Of course if the city grows and we continue to do everything the same way it could fill up quicker. But if you look at the types of diversion that we do in other places – whether that is green waste, organics, food waste and pulling things of that nature out – that could increase the life cycle of the landfill as well.”
McGuire said that, as of late-April, Republic Services hasn’t received its vertical expansion permit from ADEQ, but he said they have been told the state agency is close to being ready to approve it.
McGuire confirmed that Republic Services has taken on the responsibility of closing the landfill, when the time comes, in its latest contract with the city. When a landfill is closed, ADEQ requires that the landfill continue to maintain safety-related operations at the site, and continue monitoring activities, for 30 years after the landfill’s closure.
