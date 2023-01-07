Locks have been showing up on the fencing along the sidewalks at both ends of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City for the past several years. But as the old adage warns – too much of anything is bad.
Known as “love locks,” usually engraved with the name of two people in love, they are meant to symbolize the eternal connection between the people who place the lock. While a single love lock may seem like a harmless romantic gesture, what happens when hundreds or thousands of people all put those locks on the same fence? According to Havasu officials, it can cause damage to public property and create safety concerns.
“Although one lock doesn’t seem like a lot, once you put hundreds of them it adds potentially hundreds or thousands of pounds to an area that wasn’t structurally designed to carry that kind of weight,” said Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy.
Lake Havasu City is planning to take a step back from the relatively recent trend of love locks being placed near the London Bridge after the combined weight of the locks on a bollard and chain fence has broken the concrete sidewalk beneath, and caused one of the bollards to come loose.
“As more and more locks get placed on the railings and fencing around the bridge, there is a lot of weight associated with those locks, it is causing damage,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “Because of that, we will be removing the locks from the bridge and asking the public not to place any more locks on the bridge.”
Knudson said the city doesn’t plan on placing any signs in the area to discourage the practice. Rather, they will rely on public outreach. He said the city has also spoken with Go Lake Havasu, since the tourism bureau was among the first to notice the trend, talk about it on tours, and has begun to sell heart shaped locks in the visitors center.
“We have asked Go Lake Havasu to refrain from that. They are good partners, and they are working with us to go in a different direction,” Knudson said.
The practice did not originate in Havasu. It is a tradition that has been ongoing in Europe for years, and has become particularly popular starting in the early 2000s after being featured in several books and movies.
Many popular tourist destinations in Europe have already had to deal with damage due to the combined weight of all the locks, and many locations have already removed love locks and taken steps to prevent new ones from being placed.
For a time, the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris was one of the most popular sites to place love locks in the world. According to media reports the trend first arrived in Paris around 2008, and by 2015 CNN reported there were an estimated 700,000 padlocks on the Pont des Arts with a combined weight of about 45 tons when the city finally removed them all. An advocacy group in Paris called No Love Locks is currently seeking to outlaw the practice in other areas of the city.
According to an article by the BBC in 2012, the city had already been removing love locks from its bridges for several years at that time. It said the mayor of Rome also introduced a 50 Euro fine on couples found attaching new padlocks to the Ponte Milvio bridge over the Tiber river.
Knudson said Havasu hasn’t given any thought to outlawing love locks or instituting penalties, but the city does plan to remove the existing locks, and any new locks placed near the London Bridge moving forward.
“Right now we are just trying to preserve the integrity of the bridge and the surrounding area,” he said.
Fixing the damage and ending the practice
The damaged sidewalk along McCulloch Boulevard is on the island immediately adjacent to the London Bridge near the westbound lane. Knudson said while damage to the concrete sidewalks could lead to damage in other areas eventually, if left unchecked, currently none of the iconic English granite that makes up the historic London Bridge has been damaged due to the practice.
City officials says they don’t intend to let that happen.
Sheehy said the locks need to be removed from the area before the city is able to fix the damaged section of sidewalk, which is being blocked off by several orange traffic cones for now. He said once that extra weight is removed, the city will be able to reset the bollard and re-pour the concrete.
“It is a fairly routine maintenance repair,” Sheehy said. “But we certainly don’t want to have that continue to happen going into the future.”
Havasu’s public works crews will be working to remove the existing locks on both sides of the bridge over the next few months, starting with the locks on the fence that caused the existing damage.
Although the damage is on the island, the mainland side of the bridge appears to have even more love locks placed on a short section of steel fence immediately adjacent to the London Bridge.
“There is a lot of weight on that,” Knudson said. “The fear is that thing is going to topple over on somebody or cause some property damage.”
On both sides of the bridge the fencing has been completely filled with locks. At this point, it is impossible to attach new locks to the fence, itself. Instead, love locks are being attached to other locks, or chains and lattices that have been attached to the fence to create more room.
The granite of the London Bridge itself is much too wide for locks to be placed on the actual bridge.
Knudson said to remove all of the locks, city workers will have to cut them off using hand tools.
“It is a lot of effort and it will take a lot of man hours to accomplish that task,” Knudson said.
Knudson said once the locks are removed, public works will continue to monitor the area and remove any future love locks – or anything else placed on the bridge that could cause damage.
“It will be an ongoing effort for public outreach and an ongoing effort to remove those locks,” he said.
Love locks in Havasu
Go Lake Havasu’s Director of Visitor Services, Jan Kassies, is a frequent pedestrian on the London Bridge as he leads groups and individuals on walking tours. It was on one of those tours that he saw the first lock – on the mainland side near the eastbound lane of McCulloch.
Kassies, a native of the Netherlands and a frequent world traveler himself, said he had seen lots of love locks on bridges throughout Europe over the years so when he came across one while leading a walking tour about five or six years ago he immediately knew what it was.
Kassies said on the tours he likes to tell stories about people, rather than the stones of the bridge itself. So when he saw that first love lock, he incorporated it into the tour.
“A lot of people who have crossed the bridge we don’t know, but we know these two people – I’ve forgotten their names – have been here,” Kassies said, recounting that tour.
Kassies said a couple on that tour had recently celebrated their 40th anniversary together, liked the idea of the love locks, and decided to put one on the railing as well.
“That was six years ago and now they are all around the bridge,“ Kassies said. “I didn’t start it, but I think I was the first one to notice it. Then on my tours I told that story and as people saw the locks it has grown.”
Kassies said it didn’t take long for people to start coming into the visitor’s center asking if they sold locks. They didn’t sell locks at the time, but Kassies said they decided to start offering them after getting lots of people asking about them.
He said the trend has become popular for tourists, and he has seen lots of people posing for pictures with them since they started showing up in Havasu.
