Lake Havasu City will take another look at its water and sewer rates next month after the rate changes that went into effect on July 1 caused some customers’ bills to skyrocket.
The most drastic increases appear to be to the sewer bills in multifamily residential complexes such as condos, apartments, or multiplexes. During the City Council meeting on Tuesday night four people told the council about how the rate has caused their utility bill to increase – in some cases by more than 100%. Mayor Cal Sheehy informed those gathered that the council has scheduled a public hearing on the topic for Oct. 26 – the second meeting of the month – to discuss the issue and options the council could consider to address it.
“The intention there is we will bring the consultant back, which will help us put into perspective the different options that could be available in terms of changes to the water and sewer rates — if the council wants to go in that direction,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
The biggest question has to do with the large increase in sewer rates for people who reside in condos, duplexes and other multifamily units. In previous years the residents in single family homes have paid more than those who reside in multifamily housing. Knudson said the city had hoped “to bring some equity to the fee structure and put everybody on the same plane.”
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she didn’t think that Oct. 26 is soon enough to start the discussion, and requested that the council consider reverting to its previous utility rates – retroactive back to July 1 – until the council can go back over the utility rates.
“It is just too long of a wait for these people,” Campbell said. “We have already got August, September, now October… We have our annual meetings on April 1, and we don’t even have this in our budget. We will have to go get financing to pay for the next four months at just one of the HOAs that I’m dealing with. So it’s not just a little mistake, it is a 100% to 200% increase.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan seconded the motion.
Knudson told the council that the consultant from Willdan Financial Services, which completed the utility rate study and presented multiple options for the council to consider this spring, would not be available until Oct. 26. He told Today’s News-Herald Thursday that staff is still looking into what discussion the council could have at its next meeting on Oct. 12.
“That is yet to be determined,” Knudson said. “We are checking on the availability of those that would be required to provide the information necessary, so we are evaluating that approach.”
Public comments
For the second meeting in a row, councilmembers heard from several residents during call to the public about the utility rate changes at multifamily complexes. Ed Jacobs, the owner of Arizona Coast Properties, said he is the manager of 15 home owner associations right now, totaling more than 500 multifamily units. Jacobs said that the utility bill from the city went up “dramatically” for all 15 HOAs.
Specifically, Jacobs said the bill at Southwest Retreat went from $2,800 before the rate change to $7,073 afterwards, Xanadu Lake’s bill jumped from $1,900 to $5,482, Xanadu North went from $1,200 to $4,678, Village Park from $744 to $2,351, Bahama Shores from $810 to $1,617, and Glen Eagles from $2,700 to $3,800.
“It’s a real dilemma for the homeowners, especially right now because they really can’t absorb these kind of increases because their CC&R’s require them to just have an annual meeting where they set their budgets,” Jacobs told the council. “This came through mid-year, so they cannot adjust their budgets – even if they can afford it.”
Judy Davis, who identified herself as the president of her condo’s HOA, said their bill has also increased dramatically – though she didn’t provide specific figures. Davis said many of the residents in their condos are elderly and many are on a fixed income.
“It put a burden on these people that live in our condo,” she said.
Davis and Jacobs both said they appreciate the council’s plans to take another look at the rate changes in October.
Why did the rates change?
Last year, Lake Havasu City hired Willdan Financial Services to conduct a rate study to determine how much money the city needs to bring in each year to maintain its water and sewer systems.
The rate study was prompted by the knowledge that Havasu will be losing $5.7 million from the Irrigation and Drainage District property tax assessment that is set to sunset on June 30, 2022. All of that money is used to pay for maintenance and upkeep for the city’s water services, but property owners will no longer pay that assessment on their property taxes starting next fiscal year.
“One of the reasons for the increase in the rates is due to the savings that is realized on the property tax, which was otherwise used to fund the water system in particular,” Knudson said. “In some cases we have residents who are seeing $10 to $15 increases on their utility bill and starting next year there will be a $10 to $15 decrease per month on their property taxes. So in a lot of instances there is an offset.”
In total, rate increases for water and sewer combined will be a little larger than the $5.7 million decrease in property tax assessment – which will be eliminated at the beginning of next fiscal year. After completing the study, the consultants from Willdan told the council they had determined the city would need to raise an additional $10 million per year to pay for the utilities - $7 million for water and $3 million for sewer. Havasu had not conducted a utility rate study for about a decade prior to last year, and rates had not been changed since 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.