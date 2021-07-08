Lake Havasu City officials are still parsing through guidelines from the US Treasury regarding how the city might be able to spend its share of covid relief from the American Recovery Plan Act. But the city does know how much relief money is allocated for Havasu over the next couple years.
When the American Recovery Plan Act was originally signed into law in March, Lake Havasu City’s allocation was estimated to be $13.3 million spread out over two years. But in May, the city was notified that its allocation is actually nearly $5 million less – $8.5 million when the U.S. Treasury finished its calculations. Havasu was one of seven cities in Arizona – along with Kingman, Prescott Valley, Queen Creek, Buckeye, Goodyear and the City of Maricopa – whose allocation was significantly lower than original estimates.
Those seven cities reached out to Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema at the time, who sent a joint letter to the treasury and the Department of Housing and Urban Development seeking answers for the changes from the estimates.
Sheehy said the treasury has since confirmed that Havasu’s allocation will be $8.5 million.
“The Treasury came back saying that they are using the funding formula for our Community Development Block Grants – CDBG funds,” Sheehy said. “That is the vehicle in which they are going to disperse the money so they had to use that formula. It’s unfortunate that that is the decision of treasury, but that is what we are dealing with at this point.”
With the change in allocation, Havasu has about $4.25 million available to it this year with another $4.25 million that will be made available next year. Sheehy said the city won’t actually receive the money until it identifies an allowable use for the money and submits an application.
Although the city has received clarity about how much money is available, it still isn’t clear how that money can be spent.
“We are still having those discussions,” Sheehy said. “Guidance has been changing from the federal government and the treasury on how those monies can be used.”
Guidelines from US Treasury identify three broad areas that cities can spend their relief money on – broadband infrastructure, social service agencies, and health services. Sheehy said the city doesn’t have any health-related staff or expenses because that is covered by Mohave County locally, so that option is off the table.
While the other two categories hold more promise for Havasu, Sheehy said it has been difficult to sift through the details.
“When it gets into specifics, that is when it becomes challenging to ensure that we are able to utilize the funds,” he said.
Sheehy said Havasu is still working out what options are available to it, but he said the federal guidelines themselves have also been changing recently, apparently to help cities like Havasu that can’t obviously spend their allocation based on the original guidelines.
“They are realizing that, based on the law that was passed that brings these funds forward, there are some challenges that cities and communities across America are experiencing in trying to use these funds for the priorities of their respective communities,” Sheehy said. “That is why the guidance is changing – to be able to make it more useful for those communities and to get those monies in place as quickly as possible.”
