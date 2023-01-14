Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

Arizona House of Representatives Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) introduced a bill seeking to end the sale of state agricultural land to foreign entities.

House Bill 2376, co-sponsored by a variety of legislators including Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman), would ban the lease or sublease of state-designated agricultural land to foreign entities. Arizona has seen an increase in foreign agriculture and has raised concerns about water usage in the time of an ongoing drought.

11
0
0
0
0

Tags

(3) comments

Mohave Crone

The AZ Republic began reporting on this in 2015 but the AZ legislature is only now interested in doing something about it. Just think of how much water the Saudis and others have siphoned off for cheap in the last 7 years. Governor Hobbs and Attorney General Mayes want to end the Saudi water grab so I assume Mr. Biasiucci will be working with them. Meanwhile, I hope an investigation will be launched into why Doug Ducey’s admin made this deal with the Saudis in the first place.

Report Add Reply
Yankee Doodle
Yankee Doodle

Each American uses an average of 82 gallons of water a day at home (USGS, Estimated Use of Water in the United States in 2015).

So for every 1 million illegal aliens, thats approximately 82 million gallons of water a day.

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

I am glad that there is going to be an effort to stop this foreign investing when it effects our resources. I have to wonder how much money China has invested in land and companies within our country.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.