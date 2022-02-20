Summer is still a few months away for the Lake Havasu City area, but it’s never too early to prepare for the region’s blistering summer temperatures.
The Mohave County Library branch in Lake Havasu City has long been a refuge for students, the elderly, and occasionally the area’s homeless. But now the facility’s 34-year-old air conditioning unit has reached the end of its service life, and life could get a lot less comfortable for patrons until it’s replaced. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to replace the 30-ton air conditioning unit.
The replacement would cost about $74,000. The expense would be paid through $57,500 budgeted to such projects through the county, with an additional $16,376 from the county’s contingency fund.
Under the proposal, Havasu-based Mercury Air Conditioning and Heating would be responsible for removing and disposing of the facility’s existing 30-ton HVAC unit, and the installation of a new unit of equal size.
As of Wednesday, county records did not indicate how soon the replacement could begin.
