Multiple acts of vandalism were reported this week at lighthouse structures surrounding the Island.
And according to Lake Havasu City Lighthouse Club President Greg Peterson, each lighthouse on the Island has been subject to graffiti and criminal damage over the past six months.
There are more than 20 replica lighthouses on Lake Havasu’s shores. Each one is crafted by members of the Lake Havasu City Lighthouse Club, and used to guide Havasu’s boating community and - on occasion - to aid rescue workers in locating lost travelers in the surrounding desert. Throughout the past several years, Peterson says there has been an ongoing campaign of vandalism against the structures.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Frank Hayden, the club’s Vermillion Lighthouse replica - located on one of the Island’s northwestern shores - was spray painted with words including “Mamba 4 Eva,” “Heart j heart b heart,” “RIP A/Kobe” and “Gigi 21.”
Havasu investigators took a report about the vandalism on Nov. 1, and damage to the lighthouse is estimated to be about $200. Additional damage included a hole found in the side of the structure.
“Almost every lighthouse on the Island has been vandalized badly,” Peterson said Friday. “It’s unbelievable how things have gone haywire out there.”
Peterson says the Lighthouse Club is now attempting to place a barrier around the Vermillion lighthouse, to dissuade possible future damage.
According to Peterson, another act of vandalism took place near Site Six, where a pumpkin was smashed over the top of a lighthouse known as “Sputnik.”
The pumpkin was still at the top of the lighthouse as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the acts of vandalism at lighthouses throughout the Island or elsewhere is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.