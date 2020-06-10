A little rainfall can be a relief for Lake Havasu City residents, who see daily triple-digit temperatures throughout the summer months. Unfortunately, National Weather Service officials say this year’s monsoon season could bring little rain as the Havasu heat continues to rise.
In Arizona, monsoon season begins when humid air from the Pacific coast flows into low-pressure systems throughout the Arizona desert. The result can include torrential downpour, flash flooding and marked precipitation from June 15 to Sept. 30. But according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet, that precipitation is unlikely to reach as far as Havasu.
“Havasu will see above-normal temperatures for those next three months,” Guillet said Tuesday. “We’re not predicting any large-scale weather systems that could create greater-than-average precipitation.”
According to Guillet, the south-to-north flow of Arizona’s annual monsoon weather patterns often bypasses the Lake Havasu region. With Havasu’s low elevation and surrounding mountains, monsoons are rarely an issue – but not impossible.
“Havasu isn’t really in the crosshairs,” Guillet said. “But that doesn’t mean Havasu won’t get any precipitation. It’s mostly dry in Havasu, but we’ve seen heavy rain and localized flash-flooding before.”
