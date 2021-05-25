For plenty of people, the pandemic seems to be drifting into the past as vaccinations become readily available, mask guidelines are loosened and lockdowns are left behind. For Lake Havasu City, that means even more people could be flocking to our shores to kick off the summer this weekend.
The Memorial Day holiday is historically a busy one for Havasu. With that comes a bustling lake, increased traffic, heightened law enforcement presence, busy restaurants and a vast scarcity of available places to lay your head.
“We’ve been sold out for months now,” Kathy Silverthorn, Director of Sales for Holiday Inn Express, said Tuesday afternoon.
The hotel has a long waiting list of people ready to book in case of any cancellations, and the rate of those rooms is about $309 per night, Silverthorn said.
The hotel is located right at the entrance to the English Village off of London Bridge Road and State Route 95. Its proximity to the water attracts plenty of guests, like many other local spots, such as The Nautical Beachfront Resort.
Nautical General Manager Alfredo Anguiano said they’ve been sold out for Memorial Day weekend since mid-February. They also have a waiting list, and they’ve stopped adding to it.
He noted that The WET Pool & Pool Bar are no longer open to the public for free.
“Due to historic high occupancy, to manage capacity, we are using a day-pass policy similar to hotels in other markets,” Anguiano said. “Although some of our long-time supporters are disappointed, feedback from hotel guests & day-pass guests has been extremely positive.”
Bridgewater Motel and Travelodge Inn owner Mike Vaishnav said he expects a “very large turnout” for this weekend, as is typical for the unofficial kick-off to summer.
According to their respective websites and GoLakeHavasu.com, Heat Hotel, Island Suites, Knights Inn, Motel 6, Super 8, Havasu Dunes Resort, Havasu Springs Resort, London Bridge Resort, Days Inn, and Quality Inn & Suites do not have any rooms available for this Friday through Sunday as of Tuesday afternoon.
There are still a few options for lodging scattered through Havasu as of Tuesday afternoon, but they’re expected to fill quickly. Rooms at the Rodeway Inn & Suites are going for an average of $350 per night for this weekend. According to Airbnb, there are nine locations available for rent, ranging from $225 to $750 per night. Vrbo lists two available locations, for $164 and $199 per night, Friday through Sunday.
