Cypress Park

A youth soccer league has used Cypress Park for practices and games.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Several Lake Havasu City-owned sports facilities are expected to get a face lift sometime next fiscal year, and the Parks and Recreation Department is working to take stoke of what is most urgently needed – and how much it will cost.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the Parks Board on Monday that he is continuing to meet with various sports leagues and programs in Havasu who use the city fields for practices and competitions. The Havasu City Council has set aside an extra $500,000 for parks maintenance and beautification next year – some of which will be used to touch up the sports facilities.

