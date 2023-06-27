Several Lake Havasu City-owned sports facilities are expected to get a face lift sometime next fiscal year, and the Parks and Recreation Department is working to take stoke of what is most urgently needed – and how much it will cost.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the Parks Board on Monday that he is continuing to meet with various sports leagues and programs in Havasu who use the city fields for practices and competitions. The Havasu City Council has set aside an extra $500,000 for parks maintenance and beautification next year – some of which will be used to touch up the sports facilities.
Keane told the board that the city had Dura Edge look over all of Havasu’s baseball and softball fields to get their recommendation on the maintenance and improvements needed. Keane said the company has recommended that the fields be laser-leveled, a minimum of two-inch infield mix be placed on the fields, and that Havasu install new base anchors, home plates, and pitches mounds. Dura Edge is also recommending “lip repair” to create a more smooth transition from the infield dirt to the outfield grass.
Keane said the cost estimate for all of the city-owned fields to receive that treatment is $250,000.
“Each field is different based on its current condition,” Keane told the board. “So we go anywhere from $15,000 for a field all the way up to $63,000 for a field.”
Keane said the Parks Department is currently working to find another company to go through the same process with, to get a second opinion on the work needed and associated cost.
Keane said the department is also currently working on getting quotes for new bleachers at the Island Ball Field.
He said he also spoke with the youth soccer league last week, which uses Cypress Park for its practices and games. Keane said the city is planning to overseed the upper soccer field at Cypress this year, which should help eliminate some of the bald sports that have formed – particularly in front of the goals at Cypress Park. He said the city has also talked to the league about potentially moving the goals 10 to 20 feet one way or the other for practices, to help spread out the wear and tear a little more.
Keane also said he has talked to the soccer league about moving some of the soccer goals town to Rotary Park for practice while the seeing is taking place so the upper field can be closed for a while as it is being seeded.
Keane told the board that once he finishes talking to the various user groups and gets some cost estimates, he plans to rely on the board to help guide decisions about how to prioritize all of the different needs.
