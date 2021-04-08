A Lake Havasu City man has accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors, four months after his arrest on charges of sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor.
Michael J. Leander, 20, signed the agreement on April 2, under which he will plead guilty to charges of attempted sexual assault. Under the agreement, prosecutors will dismiss all other charges against Leander, and the defendant will receive a sentence of two years in prison, to a maximum of 8.75 years in prison. After his incarceration, Leander will be required to register as a sex offender in the state of Arizona.
Leander was arrested Jan. 6, after an investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department that began in November. Police say Leander drank alcohol at his residence with the 16-year-old victim before driving her home. Investigators say Leander took the victim to a shed at the rear of her residence, which had been converted into a small guest room, and sexually assaulted her. Police say the victim was barely conscious at the time of the alleged assault.
According to court records, Leander sought a plea agreement in the case as early as Jan. 22, when he submitted a letter to the court. In that letter, Leander requested a plea agreement in Mohave Superior Court that would yield a prison sentence of three years or less.
Until this month, Mohave County prosecutors sought harsher sentencing for Leander due to aggravating factors including sexual motivation for the offense, as well as physical or emotional harm allegedly inflicted upon the victim.
If Leander had been found guilty on the original charge of sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor, he would have faced a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.
The plea agreement was accepted by Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe at a change of plea hearing last week. Leander is now expected to appear again in Mohave Superior Court on April 30 for judgment and sentencing.
As of Thursday, Leander remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.