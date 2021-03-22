A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next month, which could lead to a possible “guilty” plea in a case of alleged child pornography.
Daniel P. Weidner, 36, was arraigned in November on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after Havasu police investigators allegedly learned last year of pornographic images that were allegedly downloaded at Weidner’s home address. According to the police report, those images were found on multiple electronic devices at Weidner’s residence, where he was taken into custody. Weidner initially pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, but is expected to appear at a change of plea hearing on April 27.
In a December court document, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote described the charges as serious, and the evidence overwhelming. Cote said that among that evidence was a confession from the defendant to police after his arrest last year.
Weidner, who worked as a maintenance worker at Calvary Christian Academy in Havasu, was known to children who attended the church’s daycare facility. Police said in October that Weidner was accused only of downloading images depicting child pornography, and there was no indication he had created such content himself. Church officials said in a Today’s News-Herald interview last year that Weidner worked around children at the facility, but was never alone or unsupervised while near them while employed by the church.
According to court records, Weidner was released from Mohave County Jail in early December on $25,000 bond.
