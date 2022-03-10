A Lake Havasu City man accused of robbing a Desert Hills adult store at gunpoint is now seeking reduced bond, or possible release on his own recognizance.
Matthew B. McWhirter, 39, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since January, after his arrest on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and prohibited possession of a weapon. He is suspected of a robbery that took place in September, on the 3500 block of Desert Hills.
In a letter to the court earlier this month, McWhirter requested a reduction of his $20,000 bond - or that he be released from custody on house arrest.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Allison Shokes entered a not guilty plea on McWhirter’s behalf last month, voting insufficiency of the state’s evidence, lack of specific intent to commit the crime and a general denial of the accusation.
The crime was reported on Sept. 28, when video surveillance footage from the scene allegedly showed a man with a bandana over his face, and pointing an allegedly “distinctive” shotgun in the direction of the store’s clerk as he demanded money from the store’s cash register. Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement officials.
Investigation in the case lasted almost four months before Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and Havasu investigators determined McWhirter to have been responsible for the offense.
Detectives served a search warrant at McWhirter’s home in January, where they allegedly found a shotgun similar to that used during the robbery. Investigators also allegedly found a bandana, clothing and shoes in McWhirter’s home that appeared similar to those worn by the suspect.
McWhirter is next scheduled to appear March 28 in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.