A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week after an allegedly violent confrontation with police on the 3500 block of El Rey Lane.
Officers were called to the location shortly after 5 p.m. April 9 after receiving reports of disorderly conduct. Witnesses reported that a man, later identified by police as 37-year-old Terry L. Taylor, was seen shouting at an unknown person in the area before pulling several mail boxes and light fixtures out of the ground in front of nearby residences.
When officers arrived at the scene, Taylor allegedly attempted to flee. According to the report, Taylor attempted to run inside of a neighborhood residence in his flight from law enforcement, before pursuing officers tackled Taylor to the ground.
Police say that as officers attempted to take Taylor into custody, Taylor struck the arresting officer’s thigh with his knee.
According to the police report,Taylor continued to struggle until officers were able to force him into a prone position. Taylor was then arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges including aggravated assault against an officer, resisting arrest with physical force, disorderly conduct and two counts of criminal damage to property.
As of Friday, Taylor remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
