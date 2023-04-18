A Lake Havasu City man is accused of strangling his girlfriend in his home this month, beginning a sequence of events that police say led to him invading the victim’s home, and harassing her by text message until his arrest by law enforcement.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called April 8 to a home on the 2600 block of McCulloch Boulevard after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident that had taken place at the location. According to the police report, the victim appeared to have visible injuries consistent with possible abuse.
The victim allegedly stayed at the home of 26-year-old Nicholas D. Ferrara the night previous. According to police, the victim made a phone call to an acquaintance from Ferrara’s bathroom, allegedly prompting a jealous outburst from Ferrara. The victim confronted Ferrara, according to her alleged statements, until Ferrara placed his hand around her throat and slammed her on the ground.
According to the report, the victim got up and attempted to leave the home. Police say Ferrara shut and locked her door to prevent the victim from leaving, then took her phone and used a nail gun to drive a nail through its screen. Police say Ferrara then grabbed the victim by her neck and choked her until she lost consciousness.
The victim regained consciousness about five minutes later, according to her statements to police, at which time she fled from Ferrara’s home.
Police attempted to contact Ferrara for questioning on April 8. And although Ferrara was believed to be in his residence when officers visited his home, Ferrara did not open his door or speak with officers at that time.
But according to the police report, it wouldn’t be the last the victim heard from Ferrara.
On April 11, police say Ferrara traveled to the victim’s home, where he allegedly entered through the front door without her consent. Witnesses reportedly told police that Ferrara searched the home for the victim, and left when he found that she wasn’t present.
On April 12, the victim reported that Ferrara had contacted her through multiple phone calls and text messages, despite repeated requests for him to stop. According to the police report, Ferrara returned to the victim’s home that evening, and attempted to enter her residence through an open window.
The victim allegedly saw Ferrara outside, and recorded him with her smart phone as she asked him to leave. According to the victim’s statements to police, Ferrara’s behavior was erratic, and possibly consistent with methamphetamine use. Witnesses reported the incident to police, but Ferrara had left the scene prior to the arrival of responding officers.
Officers traveled to a McCulloch Boulevard apartment where Ferrara was believed to be visiting on April 12, where an unidentified party answered the door. According to the police report, officers recognized Ferrara inside the residence, who allegedly fled to the rear of the home when the door opened.
Officers ordered Ferrara to come out, according to the report, and Ferrara complied. Ferrara was arrested at the scene on felony counts of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property. He was also charged with misdemeanors including disorderly conduct and harassment.
As of Tuesday, Ferrara remained in custody at Lake Havasu City Jail on $10,000 bond.
