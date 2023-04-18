Nicholas D. Ferrara

Nicholas D. Ferrara

A Lake Havasu City man is accused of strangling his girlfriend in his home this month, beginning a sequence of events that police say led to him invading the victim’s home, and harassing her by text message until his arrest by law enforcement.

Lake Havasu City Police officers were called April 8 to a home on the 2600 block of McCulloch Boulevard after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident that had taken place at the location. According to the police report, the victim appeared to have visible injuries consistent with possible abuse.

