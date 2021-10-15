A court hearing was scheduled this week in the case of a Lake Havasu City resident arrested in July on child sex charges, after a paternity test allegedly showed him to be the father of a 16-year-old victim’s child. According to Mohave County authorities, the victim was 14 at the time of conception.
Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, is awaiting trial on felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15, and sexual molestation of a child. He was scheduled to appear at a status conference in his case on Thursday.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents took place between October 2017 and January 2018, when Fichtelman and the victim both resided in the same housing lot on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road. According to statements in August by Mohave County Deputy Attorney James Schoppman, the victim reported the incidents to at least two people prior to those
He was arrested in June, after Mohave County Sheriff’s investigators received paternity test results that allegedly showed Fichtelman to be the father of the victim’s child.
According to Schoppman, the defendant was a registered sex offender at the time of the offense, with convictions on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 in the state of California, which took place in 1991.
As of Thursday Fichtelman remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
