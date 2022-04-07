A Lake Havasu City man has been arraigned on charges related to his alleged escape from Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies’ custody last month, and a litany of reported felony offenses that followed.
Zachary B. Parlette, 24, appeared for his arraignment Monday in Mohave Superior Court, where he has been formally accused on counts of second-degree burglary, kidnapping, theft of a means of transportation, theft and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
As of Thursday, Parlette remained in custody at Mohave County Jail under $50,000 bond.
On March 19, Parlette was in the custody of Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies while at Havasu Regional Medical Center. According to statements by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Parlette escaped deputies’ custody and fled the hospital while still wearing handcuffs.
After the escape, Parlette allegedly forced entry into a home on the 200 block of Cral Drive, and grabbed a victim inside of the residence. Police say Parlette then stole items from the home, including a vehicle belonging to another of the household’s residents.
According to initial reports from law enforcement, Parlette drove the vehicle to the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Place. Officers found Parlette at the location in his vehicle, before Parlette allegedly attempted to flee the area.
Officers pursued Parlette, before he ultimately yielded at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Sailing Hawks Drive. Parlette then surrendered himself into officers’ custody.
Parlette is next expected to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for a May 3 pre-trial conference.
