A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court this month after being accused of threatening to kill a victim with a knife during an argument.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Swanson Avenue address on Oct. 13 after receiving reports of an armed man, and multiple suspects fighting in the parking lot. According to police, the reporting party said he heard shouting, and indications that one of the people involved – later identified as 29-year-old Chakir Almarou – may have been wielding a knife during the incident.
Witnesses allegedly said Almarou was involved in an argument with three people at a nearby nightclub, which ultimately escalated until the parties were separated by security guards. The three witnesses left the scene, only for Almarou to follow them, police said. According to alleged witness statements, Almarou drew a pocket knife and threatened to kill one of the victims. A witness shouted, warning others that Almarou was armed, the report said, and Almarou allegedly fled the scene.
Police found Almarou at a nearby location after receiving reports of an alleged domestic violence incident in progress. According to the report, Almarou was embroiled in an argument with his girlfriend when officers arrived. When questioned about the alleged assault, police say Almarou denied drawing his knife during the alleged altercation, but admitted to threatening to kill one of the victims. Almarou was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, making threats and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Almarou was arraigned Nov. 14, and is scheduled to appear at a pre-trial conference Dec. 9 in Mohave Superior Court. Almarou was released from custody on $10,000 bond.
