A Lake Havasu City man is in custody this week after an alleged sexual assault that occurred early Monday morning.
Police say that Jeremy M. Sorenson, 30, was known to the victim and her children, who were staying in a cabin at Crazy Horse Campground. According to the police report, Sorenson entered the cabin at about midnight, where the victim’s daughter was watching television in the living room. According to alleged witness statements, Sorenson asked where he could find the victim, and learned that she was asleep in her bedroom. Sorenson allegedly entered the room, where police say he sexually violated the victim as she slept.
According to police, the victim awoke during the assault and pushed him off of her. Jeremy attempted to leave the room, where he was confronted by the victim’s daughter, police said. According to the report, a fight erupted between the victim and her daughters in front of the cabin, during which Sorenson allegedly struck the victim. Witnesses separated Sorenson from the family during the altercation, and Sorenson allegedly fled the scene.
Sorenson was found within the campground facility shortly after officers responded to the location, and was taken into custody.
As of Friday, Sorenson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 18 in Lake Havasu Justice Court for a preliminary hearing on felony charges of sexual assault.
