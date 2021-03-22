A Lake Havasu City man charged with six counts of sexual assault against a minor will appear in Mohave Superior Court this week, as attorneys seek a reduction in his $50,000 bond.
On Thursday, county prosecutors released additional details in the case while opposing defense attorneys’ request for modified release conditions. Allen J. Munoz, 31, is scheduled to appear Wednesday as attorneys for the state and defense give their arguments in the courtroom of Mohave County Superior Judge Billy Sipe.
According to defense counsel Shawn Hamp, Munoz’ bond may be excessive for the purpose of ensuring his appearance in court.
“Munoz has no prior felony criminal history, and is unable to post his bond amount,” Hamp wrote in his motion. “The current amount is unattainable to Munoz or his family … as a result, it is the equivalent of a ‘no-hold bond’.”
According to Hamp, Munoz would reside with his mother as he awaits trial, and may be able to find gainful employment if released from custody. Munoz maintains his family, employment and ties to the Lake Havasu City community, Hamp said.
“He has every intention of staying engaged with counsel and the court to resolve this matter,” Hamp said in his motion for reduced bond. “There is no reason to continue to incarcerate Munoz, especially as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the general population, to ensure his continued participation in this case.”
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote, however, Munoz’ bond should reflect the nature of the crimes of which he’s been accused.
“The defendant sexually assaulted the victim … on six separate occasions over the course of a month and a half,” Cote wrote in his response to Hamp’s motion. “The majority of these sexual assaults occurred in a vehicle that the defendant borrowed from his mother. While the defendant may have … ties to Mohave County, those ties are also ties to the victim.”
Cote says it is unlikely Munoz’ family would support him, or ensure that Munoz would appear at future court dates. Munoz himself is new to the Mohave County area, having only recently moved to Havasu from Washington State.
“Additionally, the victim opposes any reduction or modification to release conditions,” Cote said. “The victim fears for her safety.”
Due to details that may potentially identify the alleged victim in the case, some portions of Cote’s argument have been omitted from this story.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives began their investigation in the case after receiving reports of the six incidents, which allegedly took place in December. Police say the incidents took place at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Drive, from Dec. 3 through Jan. 23, in which Munoz may have engaged in non-consensual sex with the victim.
As of Friday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department has not released an official report in the case.
