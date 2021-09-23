A Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual assault is scheduled to stand trial next month, with a final case management conference planned for next week.
Jeremy M. Sorenson, 31, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since his arrest last September, after his arrest at Crazy Horse Campground. More than one year later, he is expected to appear at his final case management conference on Sept. 28, in advance of his Oct. 25 trial date. Sorenson has been charged with felony counts of sexual assault and second-degree burglary.
Police said last year that Sorenson allegedly entered a cabin facility at the campground, and sexually violated the victim as she slept. Police say the victim shoved her assailant off of her, and followed him out of her bedroom. The victim and her daughter allegedly confronted Sorenson in front of their cabin, where police say Sorenson struck the victim before leaving the scene.
Officers were called to the scene, and soon found Sorenson walking within the campground a short distance away. Sorenson was taken into custody without incident, and as of Thursday remained at Mohave County Jail under $50,000 bond.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has since identified Sorenson as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute, and may face harsher criminal penalties if he is found guilty by a jury of his peers. He has been previously convicted on felony counts of theft and fraud which took place between 2006 and 2015.
The victim has since moved away from the state of Arizona, but may be expected to return for Sorenson’s trial next month.
