A 64-year-old Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next week for arraignment on charges of second-degree burglary, after police say he stole the victim’s $10,500 savings from her home.

The case began March 18, when a Havasu homeowner and her family returned to her residence after a trip to Las Vegas. According to police, the victim saw clear signs of a break-in, with multiple screens removed at her home. According to the police report, evidence suggests that the alleged burglar made entry into the victim’s home through a bedroom window - Which could only have been reached with an extension ladder.

