A 64-year-old Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next week for arraignment on charges of second-degree burglary, after police say he stole the victim’s $10,500 savings from her home.
The case began March 18, when a Havasu homeowner and her family returned to her residence after a trip to Las Vegas. According to police, the victim saw clear signs of a break-in, with multiple screens removed at her home. According to the police report, evidence suggests that the alleged burglar made entry into the victim’s home through a bedroom window - Which could only have been reached with an extension ladder.
Police say the $10,500 in cash had been stashed in her residence, its existence known to only four people. Among those parties was Havasu transient Robert J. Stidd, who the victim had allowed to borrow her vehicle prior to the incident. According to statements police reportedly took from neighbors, that vehicle was seen parked near the location while the victim and her family were away, and that witnesses had seen Stidd in the victim’s yard on the morning of March 18.
According to the report, the victim contacted Stidd by text message about the theft after the break-in was discovered. Police say the victim’s son also contacted Stidd after the incident, and asked that Stidd return the stolen money. According to the report, Stidd told the victim’s son that he would return double what was missing from the victim’s home in five days’ time.
The victim’s vehicle was entered as stolen into the Department of Transportation’s database on March 19.
That vehicle was found on March 28, according to police, at a location on the 3700 block Colt Drive. Stidd was ultimately found working in a nearby backyard, where he was detained by responding officers.
When questioned by police, Stidd reportedly admitted to stealing the money from the victim’s home, but said that the theft happened weeks earlier. He also reportedly admitted to forcing entry into the victim’s home while she was in Las Vegas, doing so in the hope of stealing food from the location.
According to the report, Stidd said he intended to invest the money he’d stolen, and attempt to double it in less than a month. He allegedly told police he intended to return their money once he had earned a profit from the investment - In the hope that he could do so before the victim knew it had been taken.
Stidd was indicted April 6 in Mohave Superior Court on felony counts including second-degree burglary, theft and unlawful use of a means of transportation.
He is next scheduled to appear April 24 for his arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.