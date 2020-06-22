Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Whelan Drive business last week after receiving reports of a theft. According to the report, the owner of the business allegedly discovered an employee had stolen several cases of merchandise.
Police say the theft occurred June 16, when surveillance footage from the scene allegedly showed Michael A. Brouse, 34, of Havasu, stealing four crates of merchandise from the business’ warehouse.
According to the police report, the business owner discovered the theft June 18, and planned to terminate Brouse’s employment that evening. The owner asked officers to be present at the time.
Brouse was cited and released from the scene after he arrived for his shift. According to police, the total value of the allegedly stolen merchandise was about $65.
He is scheduled to appear July 27 in Lake Havasu City Justice Court to answer the complaint against him.
