A Lake Havasu City man arrested last year on charges of sexual assault has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers.
The trial of 31-year-old Jeremy Sorenson ended in a full acquittal Friday in Mohave Superior Court. Sorenson faced charges of sexual assault and burglary in reference to an alleged Sept. 6 incident, in which he was accused of entering the cabin of an acquaintance at Havasu’s Crazy Horse Cammpground, and sexually abusing her as she slept.
According to Deputy Mohave County Legal Defender Michael Crocker, who represented Sorenson in the case, the defendant argued in court that his encounter with the victim was consensual.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kenneth Sheffield said at the trial that the victim had been drinking during the day, before going to sleep on the evening of the alleged assault. According to Sheffield at the trial, Sorenson allegedly entered the victim’s cabin, which was also occupied by the victim’s 14-year-old daughter, and entered the victim’s bedroom.
According to initial police reports, the victim woke during the alleged assault, and shoved Sorenson off of her. Sorenson left the cabin, police said, before he was confronted in front of the location by the victim and her daughter. Sorenson left the scene, and was found shortly afterward by responding officers.
According to Crocker, however, there remained evidence that was never tested in a crime lab by police or prosecutors, and too many inconsistencies in the case for the jury to ignore.
“I spoke to the jury after the trial,” Crocker said. “They seemed to believe the state hadn’t addressed holes in the case. They didn’t think the state met the burden of proof.”
Sorenson, who remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since last September, was released from custody after his acquittal.
“He plans to get back to his wife and two kids,” Crocker said. “Throughout all this time, that’s been the most important thing to him. They’re going to have things to work through … but they’re both planning to put the work in, and come out of this stronger than ever.”
