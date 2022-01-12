A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly running over a woman with his truck after a minor accident.
According to the police report on Dec. 28 at 6:34 p.m. a Havasu officer was sent to Smoketree Avenue for a reported private vehicle accident. Police say when they arrived they met with a woman who told police that she had backed into a man’s truck and called police to mediate the accident. The report says the woman told them the man became upset when she called police and as she tried to take a picture of his license plate the man allegedly backed over her.
The report says that police found the license plate for the truck in the parking spot where the woman was allegedly ran over. Using the plate officers were able to find out the owner of the truck was Kevin Hofsetter. Hofsetter made contact with police, the report says, and told them that the woman refused to give him her insurance and would not get off his truck. Hofsetter denied backing into the woman, police say.
Based on injuries observed by police and other alleged evidence police booked Hofsetter at LHCPD for a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
