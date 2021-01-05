A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of DUI after he reportedly crashed into a mailbox in the area of Cisco Drive.
According to police, 49-year-old Brian J. LaFrano was found sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle after the accident, where officers say he appeared to be visibly intoxicated. Police say LaFrano was unable to complete field sobriety tests at the scene upon request, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
A test of LaFrano’s breath at Lake Havasu City Jail showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.207% at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
Officers later allegedly learned that LaFrano may have been involved in two separate hit-and-run accidents prior to striking the mailbox on Cisco Drive.
LaFranco was charged with four counts of misdemeanor DUI and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
