An investigation is underway after a small private plane crashed in Big Bear on Monday, killing the plane’s pilot and two passengers, authorities say.

Much is still unknown about the crash, but the Federal Aviation Administration published initial details of an investigation on Tuesday. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

