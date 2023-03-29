Carter Beckwith

Carter Beckwith

A man accused in the death of a 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident has filed a notice of appeal in Mohave Superior Court, after his conviction earlier this year on charges of manslaughter.

Carter R. Beckwith, 19, of Havasu, was sentenced this month to 10.5 years in prison in the shooting death of Daemon Petetan at a house party almost two years ago. His notice of appeal was filed March 21 by attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Kingman-based Ashley & McPhillips Law Office. Beckwith is expected to appeal his conviction, as well as the sentence mandated by Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.