A man accused in the death of a 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident has filed a notice of appeal in Mohave Superior Court, after his conviction earlier this year on charges of manslaughter.
Carter R. Beckwith, 19, of Havasu, was sentenced this month to 10.5 years in prison in the shooting death of Daemon Petetan at a house party almost two years ago. His notice of appeal was filed March 21 by attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Kingman-based Ashley & McPhillips Law Office. Beckwith is expected to appeal his conviction, as well as the sentence mandated by Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho.
The case began July 10, 2021, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a reported shooting on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. According to initial police statements, Petetan had been fatally shot in the back yard of the residence, where a house party had taken place. The alleged shooter had left the location before first responders arrived.
Police sought Beckwith for questioning in the case the following morning. At that time, investigators believed that Beckwith may have intended to flee to California. Law enforcement officers found Beckwith asleep in his vehicle in the town of Parker, hours after the shooting took place. Parker Police officers took Beckwith into custody, and two firearms were allegedly found in Beckwith’s vehicle. According to investigators, one of those weapons was reported to have been stolen - The other’s serial number had been removed entirely.
According to police statements at that time, both weapons may have been related to two separate vehicle burglaries in Havasu. When questioned by detectives on the morning of his arrest, Beckwith admitted to his involvement in Petetan’s death, but denied involvement in the theft of either firearm.
Beckwith was initially charged with second-degree murder in Petetan’s death, and was charged separately on one felony count of theft in reference to the firearms in his possession.
According to Beckwith’s attorney, Petetan may himself have been armed at the time of the confrontation, and that Beckwith acted in self defense when he shot the victim. Ashley indicated that Petetan’s weapon may have been hidden or taken from the scene before officers’ arrival by associate Andres Aguilar, 20, who is himself awaiting sentencing on felony firearms-related charges as of this week.
If Petetan had been armed at the time of his confrontation with Beckwith, however, such did not appear to be proven at Beckwith’s trial in January.
As of Wednesday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, as he awaits trial on one felony count of theft in reference to the allegedly stolen firearms found in his possession at the time of his arrest. His next hearing in that case is scheduled to take place April 6 in Mohave Superior Court.
