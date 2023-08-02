Jacob Blanchard

Anyone who plans to receive money from a loan agency may be expected to have proof of identity, proof of income, a list of monthly expenses and other documentation. But last month, police say a Lake Havasu City man brought a gun instead - And he wasn’t borrowing.

Jacob S. Blanchard, 33, was arraigned Monday on charges of armed robbery, after authorities say he entered a McCulloch Boulevard Check Into Cash location and robbed the business with a handgun in his possession. Kingman defense attorney Kenneth Sheffield entered a plea of not guilty on Blanchard’s behalf at that hearing.

