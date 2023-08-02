Anyone who plans to receive money from a loan agency may be expected to have proof of identity, proof of income, a list of monthly expenses and other documentation. But last month, police say a Lake Havasu City man brought a gun instead - And he wasn’t borrowing.
Jacob S. Blanchard, 33, was arraigned Monday on charges of armed robbery, after authorities say he entered a McCulloch Boulevard Check Into Cash location and robbed the business with a handgun in his possession. Kingman defense attorney Kenneth Sheffield entered a plea of not guilty on Blanchard’s behalf at that hearing.
The case began July 15, when officers were called to the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard after receiving reports of a robbery which had taken place minutes earlier.
According to the police report, the suspect had entered the store on multiple occasions prior to the incident, and asked employees about how to get a title loan. At 1:10 p.m. that day, police say Blanchard entered the business for the last time.
According to the report, Blanchard approached the counter at the business and drew a gun halfway out of his pocket. Blanchard allegedly demanded all of the money in the drawer of the business’ cash register - Which police say amounted to about $2,080.
An employee at the business gave the money to Blanchard, according to investigators, and Blanchard fled from the scene in a white pickup truck. According to alleged witness statements, the truck’s bumper appeared to have suffered significant damage prior to the incident.
On the day of the alleged robbery, the suspect was described as wearing a dark button-up shirt, black shorts and gray shoes. The suspect was also described as wearing black sunglasses with a black N-95 face mask. On several occasions, the suspect was seen with his mask pulled down, exposing his face.
Police used still images from surveillance cameras at the business, and began their search for the suspect.
At about 6:34 p.m., that search led investigators to a home on the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive, where Blanchard was reportedly seen leaving the residence in a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. Officers ultimately found Blanchard’s vehicle near the intersection of South Palo Verde Avenue and Acoma Boulevard, and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
Blanchard was taken into custody at gunpoint, as his 9-year-old son remained seated in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.
As of Wednesday, Blanchard remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance will take place at an Aug. 28 pretrial conference in Mohave Superior Court.
