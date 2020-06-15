A Lake Havasu City man was arraigned last week in a case involving the alleged exchange of drugs for weapons at his residence last month.
Dominic P. Zamora, 43, pleaded not guilty last Monday in Mohave County Superior Court to charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics for sale and one count of misconduct with a weapon.
On May 15, local and federal investigators converged on Zamora’s South Palo Verde Boulevard residence after a two-month investigation by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. Zamora was arrested at the scene alongside two others – identified by police as Thurman L. Harris, 45, and Kevin R. Thompson, 21.
Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms aided police in searching Zamora’s residence. There, investigators allegedly found two firearms, four artillery simulator explosive devices, ammunition, oxycodone pills, marijuana and about $2,700 in cash. Investigators also allegedly found an additional $8,000 in cash and 100 more oxycodone pills during a search of two vehicles at the residence.
Thompson was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with a court order. He pleaded guilty to the offense last month and was sentenced to ten days in jail.
Harris was initially charged by police with felony counts of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy. Mohave County prosecutors ultimately chose not to indict Harris in the case, according to statements by county officials last month.
Zamora was released from custody May 16 on $100,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear July 6 in Mohave County Superior Court for a pre-trial conference.
