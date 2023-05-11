Grant W. Gustafson

Grant W. Gustafson.

A Lake Havasu City man was arraigned this week on charges of assaulting a responding officer after an alleged DUI accident.

Grant W. Gustafson, 52, was indicted April 27 on felony charges including two counts of aggravated assault against an officer and one count of resisting arrest. Gustafson was arraigned Thursday morning in Mohave Superior Court.

