A Lake Havasu City man was arraigned this week on charges of assaulting a responding officer after an alleged DUI accident.
Grant W. Gustafson, 52, was indicted April 27 on felony charges including two counts of aggravated assault against an officer and one count of resisting arrest. Gustafson was arraigned Thursday morning in Mohave Superior Court.
The case began April 22, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 3500 block of McCulloch Boulevard in reference to a single-vehicle accident. Witnesses allegedly reported that Gustafson, who was identified as the vehicle’s driver, was drinking prior to the incident.
Officers soon found Gustafson near the accident, and attempted to question him. According to the police report, Gustafson behaved belligerently toward officers, and attempted to leave the scene as officers spoke to him.
According to the report, officers attempted to physically detain Gustafson, at which point the defendant attempted to pull away. Gustafson reportedly refused to comply with officers’ commands to remain where he was, and a struggle ensued.
Police say Gustafson fell to the ground, with an officer falling on top of him during the altercation. Gustafson allegedly attempted to strike the officer, and reportedly shoved his thumb in the officer before Gustafson was subdued with an electronic stun device.
According to the report, Gustafson shouted obscenities at officers as he was taken into custody, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
Gustafson reportedly refused to provide a sample of his breath to determine his possible level of intoxication, and officers obtained a warrant to draw Gustafson’s blood for future testing.
The Mohave County Public Defender’s Office filed a list of defenses in Mohave Superior Court this month, which may be used at Gustafson’s future trial. Those defenses include insufficiency of the state’s evidence, general denial of the accusation against him, and a lack of intent by Gustafson to commit the offense.
