A Lake Havasu City man will appear in court this month on charges of sex with a minor, following what police say was a pattern of abuse that took place over eight years.
Police released additional details Friday in the case of Peter A. Stanley, 36, who was arraigned April 23 on four counts of sexual conduct with a minor. According to the report, Stanley may have sexually abused the victim – now 13 – since she was 5 years old.
According to the victim’s alleged statements to police, she never spoke of the abuse until she confided in a friend several months before speaking with officers at the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Detectives contacted Stanley by phone after taking the victim’s statement, and asked him to come to the police department to speak with them. When Stanley arrived, detectives escorted him to an interview room and explained the accusations made against him. According to the report, Stanley declined to speak to detectives about the allegations without the presence of an attorney.
The nature of Stanley’s relationship to the victim was not made clear within the police report.
As of Monday, Stanley remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to next appear in Mohave Superior Court on May 18 for a pre-trial conference.
