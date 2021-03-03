A Lake Havasu City man accused of selling heroin was arraigned last month on felony drug charges.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Biscayne Lane address on Jan. 29 after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. According to police, William A. Brooks, 51, was found sleeping in his vehicle at the scene.
Police say a bag was seen hanging from Brooks’ jacket pocket, which was believed to contain a black substance. Brooks was known to responding officers, who woke Brooks and asked him to exit his vehicle.
According to the police report, Brooks admitted to possessing heroin when asked by officers. A search of Brooks’ pockets allegedly yielded a loaded syringe containing suspected heroin, and three plastic bags containing the same. Police say the quantities of packaged heroin weighed about 35 grams, collectively.
Police took Brooks into custody and transported him from the location to Lake Havasu City Jail. At the facility, Brooks allegedly declined to speak with detectives about the case.
He has been charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brooks appeared in Mohave Superior Court Feb. 11 for arraignment. According to court records, prosecutors will seek enhanced criminal penalties against Brooks as a repetitive offender. From 1989 to 1994, Brooks was convicted in California on felony counts including theft of a motor vehicle, petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. His most recent felony conviction occurred in Mohave County in 2015, on charges of possession of narcotics for sale.
As of Monday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on without bond.
