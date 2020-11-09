A Lake Havasu City man was arraigned last week on a felony shoplifting charge after allegedly stealing a soda and a pack of cigarettes from an Industrial Boulevard convenience store. According to police, it was 27-year-old Adrian A. Castaneda’s fourth shoplifting arrest, with two prior convictions, in the past five years.
Police were called to the location Oct. 12 after the theft was reported. According to police, Castaneda was seen by officers near the intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and Acoma Boulevard, and allegedly matched descriptions given by witnesses at the store.
Officers questioned witnesses at the store, who allegedly said Castaneda attempted to use two separate bank cards to pay for the items. When his pin number was unsuccessful, Castaneda allegedly became angry and left the store with the items.
Castaneda was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident, and was arraigned in Mohave Superior Court on Nov. 5.
