A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month after police say he stole a dog from its owner’s vehicle.
The victim was a visitor from Henderson, Nevada, who brought his dog with him to a London Bridge Road restaurant on Dec. 4. The owner went inside to order his food, and ate outside with his animal at one of the restaurant’s patio tables. It was then that police say Donovan W. Yazzie, 27, allegedly sat down nearby.
According to the police report, Yazzie told the victim that the restaurant wouldn’t let him inside because he was intoxicated. Yazzie allegedly asked the dog’s owner to order a serving of French fries for him. Police say the victim agreed and went inside, leaving his dog leashed on the patio. When the dog’s owner returned, Yazzie and the animal were gone.
The victim contacted police dispatchers, and took his statement. Afterward, officers viewed surveillance footage from the location, and allegedly observed Yazzie leading the dog away by its collar while its owner was absent.
Officers were unable to locate Yazzie or the dog until Dec. 5, when the victim received a call from an acquaintance, who told him the animal had been seen at a Birch Square hotel. The victim contacted officers, who located Yazzie and the animal at the hotel soon after.
Yazzie was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of theft, and the dog was returned safely to its owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.