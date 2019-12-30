A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on Christmas Eve when he allegedly entered a McCulloch Boulevard business and disturbed customers and employees by shouting inside the store. According to police, Paul A. Ingram, 50, had been a nuisance at the business for several weeks prior.
On Dec. 24, the business’ manager allegedly told police Ingram cursed at one of his employees for apparently no reason. The manager asked Ingram to leave, the report said. Rather than doing so, Ingram allegedly shouted racial slurs at the manager and approached him in an aggressive manner.
Ingram was later found at a transient camp near Swanson Avenue, and was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct.
