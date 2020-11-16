Lake Havasu City Police officers were on patrol in the area of Pima Wash and Mesquite Avenue last week when they allegedly saw a vehicle speeding past them. Unable to stop the driver, officers watched as he collided with a parked vehicle.
According to police, 32-year-old Jesse A. Rodriguez was traveling at a high rate of speed last Monday. Officers were on foot, the report said, and attempted to use their flashlights to signal for Rodriguez to slow down as he passed. Rodriguez allegedly slowed, the report said, but before crashing into the rear of the victim’s vehicle.
Officers ran to the scene of the accident as Rodriguez exited his vehicle, and detained him. Police say Rodriguez appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene, and smelled strongly of alcohol as police questioned him.
Rodriguez allegedly agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, but was unable to complete them. Officers arrested Rodriguez at the scene on suspicion of DUI. A test of Rodriguez’ breath, taken with a portable breath-test device, allegedly showed Rodriguez’ blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.224% at the time of his arrest.
According to the report, Rodriguez refused to provide a sample of his breath for an additional test at Lake Havasu City Jail, and a warrant was obtained to draw his blood for testing instead.
Rodriguez has been charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI.
