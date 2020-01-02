Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a four-vehicle accident Dec. 8, where a full size silver truck allegedly rear ended one vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Route 95 and Mesquite Avenue. According to the report, the victim’s vehicle was forced forward, striking the vehicle in front of it, which also struck the vehicle in front of it.
According to police, the truck’s driver, identified as 33-year-old Chase M. Bunnell, left the scene before officers arrived. Bunnell’s truck was later found at a business on the 1600 block of Industrial Boulevard. The truck had allegedly suffered extensive damage to its front end, allegedly caused during the accident.
Officers located Bunnell at a Powder Drive residence, and Bunnell was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license.
